Asheville PD looking into actions of officer who brought rifle to call

apd-rifle-video


ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating after an officer showed up to a call with an assault style rifle.

The call came in for three boys walking down Courtland Avenue waving a gun. The three brothers were found and one later admitted to having the gun which turned out to be a BB gun.

The department says it was “not inappropriate” for the officer to have the rifle, considering they were responding to a gun and that the department had six previous calls for gunfire in the same area in the weeks before the incident.

According to the department, they have “initiated an investigation into the entirety of the incident to review the actions and decisions of all of the officers in this case and their adherence to our policies and procedures.”

They also say they met with the mother of the boys and allowed her to view body cam video and discussed the incident with her.

