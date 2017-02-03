Ceiling art inspires at Cleveland Academy of Leadership

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – When students walk down the hallway at the Cleveland Academy of Leadership in Spartanburg, they can look up for inspiration.

About 20 colorful ceiling tiles are painted with art and inspirational quotes.

Kendra Snyder is the art teacher at the school. “It’s kind of like the Sistine Chapel but I take them down and paint them on the table, instead of being upside down painting them,” Snyder said of the process.

Assistant Principal Marquice Clark says the hope is to fill up the hallway with the ceiling tile artwork and to get the students involved.

“That’s what we’re trying to do, inspire our students with the quotes, with our inspirational leaders from the past, present, and that they one day will be our future leaders,” Clark explained.