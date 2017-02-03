Man and pet killed in Cherokee Co. wreck

CHEROKEE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a deadly crash on Highway 11.

John Carlton Elchisco of Chesnee lost control of the SUV he was driving around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

Elchisco crossed the center line near the Hatchette Drive intersection and ran off the road. The coroner said Elchisco overcorrected and the 1997 Ford Explorer he was driving flipped several times. He and his dog were both thrown from the vehicle in the rollover crash.

The coroner said that investigators think Elchisco was run over by another vehicle. A passerby called 9-1-1 after coming upon the scene of the deadly crash.

“Mr. Elchisco was pronounced dead at the scene. His dog, who was riding with him, was also ejected on impact and died at the scene,” Fowler said.

An autopsy is scheduled Friday morning to assist in the coroner’s and S.C. Highway Patrol’s ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office at 864.487.6225 or the S.C. Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.

Elchisco’s death was the fourth traffic fatality in Cherokee County in 8 days.