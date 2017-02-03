Clinton Elementary School holds Chinese New Year celebration

Clinton Elementary School is celebrating the Chinese New Year with Chinese themed food, music, and traditions.

School leaders tell 7 News the celebration is part of the Confucious Institute and a partnership with Presbyterian College to bring big city educational opportunities to rural schools.

Laurens School District 56 Superintendent David O ‘Shields said exposing students to cultures and languages that they might not normally be exposed can help them learn.

“It’s good to hear and see and think about what other people are like. I think differences if left unattended can lead to suspicion and doubt and danger,” O’Sheilds said.

School leaders select teachers from China specifically for their ability to relate to students here locally and their ability to communicate.

Dr. Peggy Prescott, Education Initiative Coordinator at Presbyterian College said the students are thrilled that they can learn about the Chinese culture.

She said the students enjoy learning about martial arts, eating Chinese themes lunches and learning native songs.

“They read books about china, experience food of china the spy new year all the traditions they would never get to experience any other way,” she said.