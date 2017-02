GREENVILLE (WSPA) – A controlled blast in downtown Greenville on Friday will close a street for a few minutes.

The blast has been scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at 305 South Main Street near Falls Street. Controlled Blasting will be performing the blast.

The Greenville deputy fire marshal will be there to monitor the activity.

Traffic on Falls Street should only be stopped for a few minutes at the time of the blast.