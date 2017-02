GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA)–7News Daybreak is in Greenwood Friday morning for our Hometown Spotlight.

The city in Greenwood county was chartered in 1857. The city’s web site says schools, transportation and the textile industry are three of the pillars that shape the city.

Attractions include the annual SC Festival of Flowers which happens during the first weekend in June. There are many more festivals throughout the year.

The area is also home to Lander University and Lake Greenwood.