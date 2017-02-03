LIVE: DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 GOP senators opposed

WASHINGTON (AP) – Donald Trump’s nomination of school choice activist Betsy DeVos as education secretary is on thin ice after two Republican senators have vowed to vote against her.

DeVos, a billionaire Republican donor who spent more than two decades promoting charter schools, has emerged as one of Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks facing fierce opposition from Democrats, teachers unions and civil rights activists.

With Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in opposition, the nomination could die if DeVos loses the support of one more GOP senator – – and all Democrats vote against her.