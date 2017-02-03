Elderly woman killed, husband airlifted after Upstate crash

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A wreck claimed the life of an elderly woman, and authorities say her husband has been airlifted to a hospital.

Troopers say a 93-year-old Mountville man ran off Lisbon Road, up an embankment and struck a tree around 7:55 a.m. Friday.

His wife died at the scene of the accident. The coroner identified her as 91-year-old Helen Coates. Troopers say she was a passenger in the vehicle.

The coroner said Helen Coates died instantly of blunt force trauma.

Lance Cpl. Tony Keller with the S.C. Highway Patrol said the driver has been airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The couple were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident, troopers say.

 

The wreck remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

