Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with an EMS vehicle Friday afternoon on SC81 near Easley Highway.

According to Anderson County Central Dispatch, an ambulance was hit around 5:46 p.m. by a motorcycle and the driver of the motorcycle had to be taken to the hospital.

The drivers of the ambulance were not injured in the collision.

We will update when more information comes from SC Highway Patrol.