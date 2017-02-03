Former Georgia Tech RB To Coach At Furman

Furman Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. — David Sims, who enjoyed a solid collegiate football career at Georgia Tech, has been named running backs coach at Furman, new head coach Clay Hendrix announced today.

Sims comes to Furman following two years at NCAA Division II Shorter University in Rome, Ga., where he served as assistant head coach and directed the program’s fullbacks and quarterbacks while also serving at the Hawks’ academic coordinator.

“We are very pleased to announce David Sims as our new running backs coach,” said Hendrix. “He comes highly recommended, and we think his background makes him a great fit at Furman. He was an outstanding player at a couple of positions. David is a native of South Carolina who also has strong ties to the state of Georgia, where he played and has coached.”

While at Shorter he helped the Hawks finish seventh in the country in rushing in 2015, averaging 280.4 yards per game for an offense that featured running back B.J. McCoy, a first team all-conference selection, USA College Football All-America honoree, and finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy — Division II’s Heisman equivalent.

Sims was a three-year starter as a running back at Georgia Tech (2011-13) who served as team captain and earned honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) honors his senior year after rushing for a squad leading 884 yards and 12 touchdowns. He completed his career ranked 11th on Georgia Tech’s rushing charts (2,252 yards) and tied for seventh in rushing scores (23).

A native of St. Mathews, S.C., he was an outstanding quarterback at Calhoun High School, where he helped lead the Saints to three region championships and earned all-classification second team all-state recognition as a senior prior to playing in South Carolina’s North-South All-Star Game. Along he way he set a number of school records, including season passing touchdowns (37) and career passing yards (5,800) and rushing yards (2,800).

Sims was accorded a bachelor of science degree in management from Georgia Tech in December of 2012.