Friday’s High School Basketball

Dorman swept Spartanburg on the Vikings’ home floor Friday night while Wade Hampton coach Reggie Choplin made a triumphant return to his old gym.
Here’s a look at the scores from the Associated Press:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 69, Lower Richland 60
Abbeville 53, Liberty 40
Beaufort 68, Berkeley 55
Berea 87, Palmetto 59
Bishop England 74, Hanahan 48
Blythewood 61, Lexington 45
Cathedral Academy 82, Low Country Prep 47
Charleston Collegiate 73, North Myrtle Beach Christian 48
Chesnee 68, Greer Middle College 47
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 83, Marlboro Academy 27
Clinton 47, Broome 42, OT
Columbia 61, Dreher 58
Conway 44, South Florence 40
Dillon 72, Georgetown 47
Dorman 46, Spartanburg 38
Easley 54, J.L. Mann 47
Fort Mill 60, Clover 50
Gaffney 87, Boiling Springs 69
Goose Creek 55, Stratford 42
Gray Collegiate Academy 109, Fox Creek 50
Hilton Head Prep 70, John Paul II 45
Lee Central 74, Cheraw 56
Legacy Charter 72, Mt. Zion Christian Academy, N.C. 47
Lewisville 62, Great Falls 44
North Augusta 71, South Aiken 60
Northwestern 69, Nation Ford 51
Oakbrook Prep 65, Greenwood Christian 35
Pee Dee Academy 64, Dillon Christian 55
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 62, Wade Hampton (H) 58
Silver Bluff 73, Batesburg-Leesville 58
Socastee 57, Carolina Forest 52
Southside 71, Powdersville 57
Spartanburg Day 52, Spartanburg Christian 38
Spring Valley 52, River Bluff 44
Strom Thurmond 60, Gilbert 57
Sumter 61, West Florence 52
Swansea 63, Pelion 51
Travelers Rest 52, Eastside 43
Union County 57, Blue Ridge 36
W.J. Keenan 58, Saluda 43
Wade Hampton (H) 60, Hillcrest 56
Walhalla 64, West Oak 46
West Ashley 61, Wando 47
Westside 93, Woodmont 84
Williston-Elko 49, Denmark-Olar 39
Woodruff 62, Mid-Carolina 45
Wren 73, Pickens 48
York Comprehensive 76, South Pointe 70
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 41, Lower Richland 30
Aiken 63, Airport 33
Beaufort 41, Berkeley 29
Cathedral Academy 59, Low Country Prep 43
Cheraw 35, Lee Central 34
Clinton 47, Broome 42
Clover 41, Fort Mill 38
Dorman 59, Spartanburg 55
Florence Christian 32, Orangeburg Prep 21
Goose Creek 56, Stratford 17
Great Falls 47, Lewisville 35
High Point Academy 33, Whitmire 27
Hilton Head Christian Academy 40, Colleton Prep 33
Hilton Head Island 40, Colleton County 33
Indian Land 72, Camden 45
Legacy Charter 56, Mt. Zion Christian Academy, N.C. 41
Loris 46, Lake City 28
Nation Ford 48, Northwestern 32
North Myrtle Beach 60, Wilson 54
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 32, Chapin 30
R.B. Stall 50, Cane Bay 45
Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Wagener-Salley 16
South Pointe 49, York Comprehensive 40
Southside Christian 49, Brashier Middle College 34
Spartanburg Day 48, Spartanburg Christian 36
Spring Valley 70, River Bluff 42
St. James 52, Marlboro County 30
Waccamaw 41, Aynor 13
Wade Hampton (G) 67, Hillcrest 59
Walhalla 49, West Oak 33
Westwood 53, Lancaster 38
Woodmont 40, Westside 30
Woodruff 46, Mid-Carolina 43
