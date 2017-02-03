Friday’s High School Basketball

Dorman swept Spartanburg on the Vikings’ home floor Friday night while Wade Hampton coach Reggie Choplin made a triumphant return to his old gym.

Here’s a look at the scores from the Associated Press:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 69, Lower Richland 60

Abbeville 53, Liberty 40

Beaufort 68, Berkeley 55

Berea 87, Palmetto 59

Bishop England 74, Hanahan 48

Blythewood 61, Lexington 45

Cathedral Academy 82, Low Country Prep 47

Charleston Collegiate 73, North Myrtle Beach Christian 48

Chesnee 68, Greer Middle College 47

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 83, Marlboro Academy 27

Clinton 47, Broome 42, OT

Columbia 61, Dreher 58

Conway 44, South Florence 40

Dillon 72, Georgetown 47

Dorman 46, Spartanburg 38

Easley 54, J.L. Mann 47

Fort Mill 60, Clover 50

Gaffney 87, Boiling Springs 69

Goose Creek 55, Stratford 42

Gray Collegiate Academy 109, Fox Creek 50

Hilton Head Prep 70, John Paul II 45

Lee Central 74, Cheraw 56

Legacy Charter 72, Mt. Zion Christian Academy, N.C. 47

Lewisville 62, Great Falls 44

North Augusta 71, South Aiken 60

Northwestern 69, Nation Ford 51

Oakbrook Prep 65, Greenwood Christian 35

Pee Dee Academy 64, Dillon Christian 55

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 62, Wade Hampton (H) 58

Silver Bluff 73, Batesburg-Leesville 58

Socastee 57, Carolina Forest 52

Southside 71, Powdersville 57

Spartanburg Day 52, Spartanburg Christian 38

Spring Valley 52, River Bluff 44

Strom Thurmond 60, Gilbert 57

Sumter 61, West Florence 52

Swansea 63, Pelion 51

Travelers Rest 52, Eastside 43

Union County 57, Blue Ridge 36

W.J. Keenan 58, Saluda 43

Wade Hampton (H) 60, Hillcrest 56

Walhalla 64, West Oak 46

West Ashley 61, Wando 47

Westside 93, Woodmont 84

Williston-Elko 49, Denmark-Olar 39

Woodruff 62, Mid-Carolina 45

Wren 73, Pickens 48

York Comprehensive 76, South Pointe 70

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 41, Lower Richland 30

Aiken 63, Airport 33

Beaufort 41, Berkeley 29

Cathedral Academy 59, Low Country Prep 43

Cheraw 35, Lee Central 34

Clinton 47, Broome 42

Clover 41, Fort Mill 38

Dorman 59, Spartanburg 55

Florence Christian 32, Orangeburg Prep 21

Goose Creek 56, Stratford 17

Great Falls 47, Lewisville 35

High Point Academy 33, Whitmire 27

Hilton Head Christian Academy 40, Colleton Prep 33

Hilton Head Island 40, Colleton County 33

Indian Land 72, Camden 45

Legacy Charter 56, Mt. Zion Christian Academy, N.C. 41

Loris 46, Lake City 28

Nation Ford 48, Northwestern 32

North Myrtle Beach 60, Wilson 54

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 32, Chapin 30

R.B. Stall 50, Cane Bay 45

Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, Wagener-Salley 16

South Pointe 49, York Comprehensive 40

Southside Christian 49, Brashier Middle College 34

Spartanburg Day 48, Spartanburg Christian 36

Spring Valley 70, River Bluff 42

St. James 52, Marlboro County 30

Waccamaw 41, Aynor 13

Wade Hampton (G) 67, Hillcrest 59

Walhalla 49, West Oak 33

Westwood 53, Lancaster 38

Woodmont 40, Westside 30

Woodruff 46, Mid-Carolina 43

