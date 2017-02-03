Fundraiser on Saturday for Spartanburg Co. fire victims

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Days after a Spartanburg County family lost their home in a fire, the community is coming together to help them out in their time of need.

When the fire started just after midnight Sunday morning, neighbor Chris Padgett ran across the street to help.

“The fire was already coming out of the front door and the roof had collapsed,” he remembered. “I knew at that point if anybody was in the house, there was nothing nobody could do.”

Padgett says the father and his three children all got out with injuries. One of the kids, Abigail, was badly burned..

“That was his main concern, was his kids,” Padgett said. “He wasn’t concerned with his self or his house. He says forget the house, help her, help my boys.”

The community is holding a fundraiser and raising support to help them out.

“The only thing they had time to get because the fire spread so rapidly was theirselves, and what they were sleeping in and that’s all, everything else burned up,” he explained.

FUNDRAISER INFORMATION:

Sampson Relief Fund Bake Sale

Saturday, February 4

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

New Beginnings UMC

210 Rainbow Lake Rd, Spartanburg

Gravy Biscuit Breakfast Fundraiser

Grapevine Restaurant, Boiling Springs

Saturday, February 11

7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

