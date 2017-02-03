Gaffney bar shut down after drugs found, owner arrested, police say

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Police arrested the owner of a Gaffney bar and shut down the business after a search warrant turned up numerous bags of marijuana and bottles of pills at the bar.

Gaffney Police searched Penny’s Bar & Grill on East Birnie Street on Wednesday evening and seized the drugs.

According to the report, police also seized cash from the suspect, 62-year-old Roger Gene Echoles of Gaffney.

Echoles was charged with 8 counts of Distribution of Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV Drug, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II Drug.

According to The Gaffney Ledger, Echoles was the owner of the bar and the business license for the bar has been revoked until a hearing before city council.

They also report that police had been investigating since last summer as part of undercover narcotics operations.