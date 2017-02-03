‘Greatest Show on Earth’ makes final Upstate visit

WSPA Staff Published:
ringling-brothers-1

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — After 146 years, the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus will end for good. Many people are planning to catch some of the last shows in the Upstate.

The self-proclaimed “Greatest Show on Earth” is at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Shows are scheduled for the following dates and times:

  • Friday, Feb. 3: 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 4: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Feb. 5: 3 p.m.

Click here for more information.

The circus is expected to close for good in May.

