Greenville County Schools Launches Pen Pal Program

(Greenville) WSPA Greenville County students now have a direct line of communication to some SEC athletes.

The communication was through a pen pal program Greenville County Schools put in place under the SEC “Time Out In the Community” initiative. Students at the Washington Center have written to Marqu’es Webb, a forward with the Vanderbilt University Commodores.

One teachers tells 7 News Webb responded right away and that made a difference in the lives of her disabled students.

“She wrote back every answer and then has more questions for us,” says Virginia Cook, a teacher with Washington Center. “She said ‘I need to know everyone’s name and birthday’ and our kids have jumped right in.”

14 Greenville County schools have taken part in the program.

Webb will be in Greenville next month for the SEC Tournament. A visit to Washington Center is in the works.