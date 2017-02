GREENVILLE (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help to identify suspects involved in an armed robbery.

Investigators say the Metro PCS store at 1170 Woodruff Road was robbed on January 18. One of the suspected robbers had a gun and demanded cash from the clerk before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the robbery or who can help identify the suspects are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.