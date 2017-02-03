Man drives self to hospital after stabbing in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say a man was stabbed Thursday night in Greenville.

Police say the stabbing happened around 10:15 p.m.

The victim told police that he was stabbed twice after he and another man got into an altercation at a home on Judy Street. After the assault, the man drove himself to the hospital.

The victim was in stable condition just before 3 a.m. Friday, according to Master Patrolman Johnathan Bragg.

The suspect has been arrested, but his name was not immediately available.