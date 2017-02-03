Upstate pipeline gets Federal approval, but opposition still strong

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A natural gas pipeline that would cross much of the Upstate got the green light from the Federal government but not everyone is happy about it.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved the “Charleston Project” by Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission. It’s a 55 mile stretch of pipeline that would go through lower Spartanburg County, all of Laurens County and parts of Newberry and Greenwood. The gas will go to serve the Piedmont area, not the Upstate.

That certification now gives Dominion the power to enact eminent domain which affects 181 landowners in the Upstate.

“They’re ruining that property,” said Lewis Harrison in Spartanburg County.

Part of his land would fall under eminent domain. And even though it’s only 8 acres out of hundreds he owns, he says the location will impact the entire property.

“Once they come through and do it on the side of the road the way they have it lined up right now, it depreciates the whole 388 acres. It cuts the value now on the whole tract,” said Harrison.

You can look to existing natural gas pipeline areas to see what homeowners will have to deal with. There must be a 25 foot right of way on either side, and that land is highly regulated, meaning, in general, no structures, no roads.

Harrison says Dominion is not offering fair compensation for the impact.

Shelley Robbins with Upstate Forever is also concerned about the impact on precious ecosystems and waterways, like designated “conservation focus areas.”

“It’s disheartening to see how stacked the federal process is against citizens,” she said.

Robbins adds the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s order confirms the SC E&G did not request the pipeline, and therefore, she continues to question the need for the project.

But the FERC order also says the need for energy is greater than the environmental impact.

And in a statement to 7News, Dominion said “We believe the FERC Order confirms that the project can be built in an environmentally responsible way that protects the public safety and natural resources of our region.”

Robbins says the fight to stop the project is not over.

“Dominion does not have all the approvals it needs and we will be there taking a hard look at every single one of those.”

Robbins is referring to state approval from DHEC to cross the waterways.

Upstate Forever is also looking at how they can fight the order itself, and a third option would be to convince Dominion to use the area of pipeline it currently owns.

Here are some more questions we asked Dominion and the company’s response:

Now that you have the certification, how soon will you move forward with eminent domain, and how long do you foresee that process taking?

Reaching a positive and mutually beneficial agreement with all landowners along the route remains Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission’s priority. The company prides itself on the positive, long-term landowner and community relationships that it maintains. We have a long track record of being a good neighbor and are committed to fair and equitable treatment of landowners whose property would be crossed by our pipeline.

Has Dominion ruled out the possibility of using the existing pipeline right of way that goes through sumpter to avoid the eminent domain issue?

Dominion Carolina Gas Transmission is pleased that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approved the application and route for the Charleston Project. The selected route was one of many considered by the company and by FERC, and was determined to be the least disruptive option of the routes considered.

The FERC Order confirms that the project can be built in an environmentally responsible way that protects the public safety and natural resources of our region.