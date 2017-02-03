New Greenville police substation hopes to build trust in community

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – This year, the Greenville Police Department went through restructuring. The department created four zones to allow officers to be more evenly spread out during times when there is higher call volume. With the creation of the new “zones,” police have opened a substation at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center. Officers started moving into the new space Monday.

“People feel more comfortable with people that they recognize,” said Sylvia Palmer, the vice president of the Nicholtown Neighborhood Association.

Familiarity is the goal for Greenville police officers who are now working out of what used to be empty office space at the Phillis Wheatley Center.

The substation is the “headquarters” for zone four which includes the Nicholtown community.

“If they need something, they have a more centralized place to find us versus just calling 911,” said Lt. Patricia Mullinax with the Greenville Police Department.

Lt. Mullinax got the idea for the substation after visiting the center to meet with neighbors. She saw the empty office and approached the center’s executive director, Pastor Darian Blue, who happily accepted the idea.

“I thought it was a great opportunity to really build bridges,” Blue said.

Especially in a community where law enforcement distrust is high which was heightened after Officer Allen Jacobs and Deontae Mackey were shot and killed.

Community members say this is a step in the right direction.

“This will hopefully eliminate the fear factor that seems to be running rampant now across the country,” Palmer said.

Officers say they also want to focus on programs that build trust and impact youth like “Cops on the Court” and their gang resistance (G.R.E.A.T) camp this past summer.

“We’re real people,” Mullinax said. “We have families. We have hearts, and it’s important for them to see us in that light.”

Neighbors say being present in the community will help foster understanding.

“The community respects police, police respects community, and that is huge, so going forward I think we’ll see a greater community, greater Greenville because of this move,” Pastor Blue said.

The police department had a substation at the center years ago. However, residents say it was mostly used for officers to do their paperwork. They’re hoping this new layout will be more of an integration into the community.

Pastor Blue says it’s important to note the officers working out of the substation are diverse and represent the different cultures in the community.

Greenville police will fully operate out of this substation in the next couple weeks.