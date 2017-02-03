No charges in Mackey shooting death, ruled self-defense

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – No criminal charges will be filed in the death of Pat Mackey, according to Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride.

“This is a difficult situation,” stated Sheriff McBride, “My heart goes out to the family but the evidence doesn’t support a criminal charge based on South Carolina state law.”

The 57-year-old Mackey was shot and killed in July of 2016 following a dispute with his next-door neighbor on Leona Drive.

A news release from the Sheriff’s Office says they reviewed the facts of the investigation with 10th Judicial Circuit Solicitor David Wagner and they ruled the shooting as self-defense.

Sheriff McBride, Solicitor Wagner, and investigators met with the Mackey family Friday to explain the decision.

According to local activist Traci Fant, Mackey’s family is disappointed in the news and are planning a news conference for Saturday morning to express their anger and dissatisfaction in the investigation.

