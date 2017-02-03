Phones, email restored to all but 1 Greenville Co. school

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Phone and Internet service has been restored to all but one school after a system-wide outage at Greenville County Schools.

A spokeswoman for the school system said Internet, email and phone issues had been resolved at all schools except Mauldin High School as of 8:20 a.m. Friday.

Earlier that morning, systems were down at all schools and locations.

Parents who need to contact the school for emergencies are asked to call the central office at 864-355-3100 until service is restored.

A service center representative will relay messages to school administrator.

Every school has a working landline to call out in case of emergencies.