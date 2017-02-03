SC murder suspect killed in confrontation with NC troopers on I-95

CBS North Carolina Published: Updated:
The scene where the chase ended and shooting occurred on Interstate 95 (Robert Richardson/CBS North Carolina)
The scene where the chase ended and shooting occurred on Interstate 95 (Robert Richardson/CBS North Carolina)

ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A police chase spanning North and South Carolina led to a trooper-involved shooting Friday morning.

Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers were asked around 7:15 a.m. to help the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in the chase of a murder suspect out of South Carolina. The chase occurred on Interstate 95, north of Rowland, near the South Carolina and North Carolina state line.

North Carolina troopers made several attempts to stop the suspect’s car, and once the vehicle finally stopped, “an armed confrontation ensured, and the suspect died on the scene,” Baker said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, which is the protocol for trooper-involved shootings. The two troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is also protocol.

Further details on the homicide the suspect is alleged to have been involved in have not been released at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s