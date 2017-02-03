SC murder suspect killed in confrontation with NC troopers on I-95

ROWLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A police chase spanning North and South Carolina led to a trooper-involved shooting Friday morning.

Sgt. Michael Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said troopers were asked around 7:15 a.m. to help the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office in the chase of a murder suspect out of South Carolina. The chase occurred on Interstate 95, north of Rowland, near the South Carolina and North Carolina state line.

North Carolina troopers made several attempts to stop the suspect’s car, and once the vehicle finally stopped, “an armed confrontation ensured, and the suspect died on the scene,” Baker said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting, which is the protocol for trooper-involved shootings. The two troopers involved will be placed on administrative duty, which is also protocol.

Further details on the homicide the suspect is alleged to have been involved in have not been released at this time.