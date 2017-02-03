Suspect on loose after robbing Anderson Co. store at gunpoint, deputies say



ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they say robbed the Stop-A-Minute on Highway 28 Bypass at gunpoint in Anderson County.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store, Tuesday, and asked for a pack of Newport cigarettes and then demanded money from the cash register after showing a handgun.

The suspect was wearing a camouflage jacket and hat.

Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

