Tennessee community pays tribute to officer who died during river rescue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The news of fallen Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw has reached beyond Tennessee, but the community continues to pay tribute to him.

At the Madison Precinct where Officer Mumaw was stationed, neighbors laid flowers on his patrol vehicle.

Some knew the him, most didn’t but all said they wanted to show their support.

Kathy Beech laid flowers that were meant for her father’s grave.

“I was going to take them to my daddy’s grave and I thought, ‘No, they’re going here,’” Beech told News 2. “The flowers were red, white and blue, and I just think these officers deserve it.”

When she heard Officer Mumaw had died saving another person’s life, she wanted to show her appreciation.

“Since they put this precinct out here in Madison, our crime has dropped drastically,” said Beech. “They just serve and protect to the nth degree till they lose their life over it.”

J.R. Blanchard is a longtime Madison resident and a veteran. He laid a wreath on Officer Mumaw’s car.

“I’m just a neighbor and I’m just supporting my local officers as much as well as they support me,” Blanchard said.

At the Madison precinct, the flags were at half-staff, a small token of remembrance and mourning for the fallen officer.

Trey McMaster, who lives on Neelys Bend, also used the American flag to honor Officer Mumaw.

“Hung a flag for the rest of the guys who are down here, so they would know we’re all thinking about them,” explained McMaster. “What can you say about a man who gave everything he had, for somebody he didn’t know?”