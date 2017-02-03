Two LBs Leave USC Program

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. (February 3, 2017) – Jalen Dread and Sherrod Pittman have left the Gamecock football program, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed today.

“After meeting with both Jalen and Sherrod, we mutually agreed to part ways,” said Coach Muschamp. “We wish them both the best in the future.”

Dread, a 5-10, 220-pound sophomore linebacker from Foley, Ala., did not see any action this past season after playing in 10 contests, primarily on special teams, as a true freshman in 2015.

Pittman, a 6-0, 225-pound redshirt freshman linebacker from Jacksonville, Fla., played in three games during the 2016 campaign, logging a pair of tackles.