Upstate fans flock to final shows for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thursday started the first of the final performances in the Upstate for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus.

The circus announced last month that it will be closing in May.

As fans were leaving the morning performance at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena, many left feeling nostalgic about watching it one last time.

“I wanted to make sure they had an opportunity,” said Lindsay Grainger of bringing her two girls. “Whether or not they’ll remember, I don’t know but I can say, hey you went to that while it was still around. I wanted to take advantage of the opportunity”

Patricia Trefry says she couldn’t believe the news when she heard that “The Greatest Show on Earth” was ending.

“I cried for a week, made me sick, I just can’t believe it’s over,” Trefry said. “My dad took me to every circus in Miami growing up and I’ve taken all my boys as they’ve grown up and now all my granddaughters come. I’ve been here probably 55, 56 times.”

Trefry says she is going to try to see the performances as many times as she can before the final farewell.

“This is the end of an era,” Trefry said. “146 years, come on, I never thought this would end.”

The circus is in Greenville until Sunday.