USC Women Bounce Back With Win

Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Alaina Coates had 20 points and a season-high 18 rebounds, and No. 4 South Carolina used an 18-point run in the second quarter to pull away from No. 25 Kentucky for a 75-63 victory Thursday night.

A’ja Wilson also scored 20 for South Carolina. Eager to rebound from Monday’s upset loss at home to Tennessee, the Gamecocks succeeded by holding the Wildcats without a field goal for the final 6:41 of the second and outscoring them 22-8.

Coates matched her career high on the boards and Wilson grabbed nine rebounds as South Carolina (19-2, 9-1 Southeastern Conference) beat Kentucky for the fourth straight time.

Allisha Gray added 11 points as the Gamecocks shot 50 percent and outscored Kentucky 34-20 in the paint.

Makayla Epps’ 23 points led the Wildcats (15-8, 6-4), who shot 34 percent and lost their second straight.

