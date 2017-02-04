1 dead after crash on Six Mile Hwy in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on Six Mile Highway, at Kelly Mill Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

A driver was heading west on Kelly Mill Road and attempted to turn onto Six Mile Hwy when they were struck by another vehicle that was traveling north on Six Mile Hwy.

The driver who was attempting to turn was taken by EMS to Canyon Memorial but died at the hospital.

There was a passenger in the car, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

The driver of the other car was injured, along with a juvenile passenger. They were both taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, according to Highway Patrol.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

