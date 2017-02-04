1 dead after crash on Six Mile Hwy in Pickens Co.

By Published: Updated:

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after a crash on Six Mile Highway, at Kelly Mill Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

A driver was heading west on Kelly Mill Road and attempted to turn onto Six Mile Hwy when they were struck by another vehicle that was traveling north on Six Mile Hwy.

The driver who was attempting to turn was taken by EMS to Canyon Memorial but died at the hospital.

There was a passenger in the car, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

The driver of the other car was injured, along with a juvenile passenger. They were both taken by EMS to Greenville Memorial.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident, according to Highway Patrol.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, shows the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Thursday, June 4, 2015, that data from the Office of Personnel Management and the Interior Department had been hacked. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Homeland Security suspends travel ban

The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s