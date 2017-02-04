Crews respond to structure fire on Ridge Road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded to a structure fire on Ridge Road, near Fairforest, according to the Greenville City Fire Department.

A call came in at about 4:41 p.m. Saturday.

Mauldin and Greenville City Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The fire is now under control, according to the Mauldin Fire Department.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

