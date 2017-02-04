Family of shooting victim Charles Mackey claim hate crime committed

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A fatal shooting that happened in Iva back in July has been ruled as self-defense, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

But the family of the man who was killed believes he was the victim of a hate crime.

The shooting happened on Leona Drive on July 27th.

Two men shot at each other from their own yards, deputies say.

According to investigators, Charles Mackey pulled a gun on his neighbor and fired a shot, but that neighbor quickly fired back, killing Mackey.

Sheriff McBride announced on Friday that there would be no criminal charges filed, and that the shooting was done in self-defense.

“It’s hard for me to sleep at night. All through the day, I’m thinking about my child,” Charles’ mom, Mary Mackey, said.

The findings of the six-month investigation aren’t sitting well with a lot of people.

Some say the shooter, now known as James Hyatt, shot Mackey because of his relationship with a close friend’s wife.

“She and my brother was having an affair,” Mackey’s sister, Mary Simpson, said.

We decided to reach out to Sheriff McBride about that claim, and all he was able to say was “Aware of issues that caused the dispute.”

“For someone to take his life over property, whether it be physical property or marital property — regardless of what the situation was, it’s not worth someone’s life,” Mackey’s niece, Jessica, said.

Traci Fant, who is the spokesperson for the family, says they’re now putting in a request for the FBI to review this case as a hate crime.

“There were a lot of racial slurs,” Fant said. “There were a lot of racial name calling. There was a lot of tings that could put this in that direction.”

The shooting was all caught on video from cameras surrounding Hyatt’s home.

Sheriff McBride showed that video to family members.

“Mr. McBride was excellent… Very courteous,” Mackey’s brother, James, said.

But they say the surveillance, which hasn’t been publicly released, doesn’t answer all of their questions.

In addition to the hate crime inquiry, the family is also filing a wrongful death suit.

More stories you may like on 7News

Ruling on executive order could allow Zinouri faster re-entry to U.S. With the recent objection to President Trump’s travel ban by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Federal Judge(s), those with visas…

Homeland Security suspends travel ban The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

National Championship Trophy viewing for fans in Clemson The Clemson National Championship Trophy will be making another public appearance Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bi-Lo in Clemson.

Asheville PD looking into actions of officer who brought rifle to call The Asheville Police Department is investigating after an officer showed up to a call with an assault style rifle.

New Greenville police substation hopes to build trust in community With the creation of the new “zones,” police have opened a substation at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center. Officers started moving into…