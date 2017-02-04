“No Hate, No Fear, No Ban” rally held in downtown Greenville

By Published: Updated:
ban-rally

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Islamic Society of Greenville has organized a rally in downtown Greenville.

The “No Hate, No Fear, No Ban!” rally is going on in support of refugees and immigrants.

The rally started at 2:00 p.m. Saturday at One City Plaza.

ban-rally-2 ban-rally-3 ban-rally-4

More stories you may like on 7News

FILE - This Feb. 24, 2015, file photo, shows the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Thursday, June 4, 2015, that data from the Office of Personnel Management and the Interior Department had been hacked. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Homeland Security suspends travel ban

The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s