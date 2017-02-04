National Championship Trophy viewing for fans in Clemson

Clemson, S.C. (WSPA) – The Clemson National Championship Trophy will be making another public appearance Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bi-Lo in Clemson.

If you want to take a picture with the trophy, the Clemson Tigers’ mascot, and cheerleaders from Clemson University, then head to 501 Old Greenville Highway this afternoon.

There will also be opportunities to win autographed items signed by Coach Dabo Swinney.

The cheerleaders will be present from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. and the mascot will be at the store from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m.