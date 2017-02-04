Presbyterian Rally Comes Up Short at Charleston Southern, 71-65 in OT

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (Presbyterian SID) – The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team overcame a 14-point Charleston Southern lead to force overtime, but came up short as the Buccaneers held on for the 71-65 win Saturday at the Buccaneer Field House. The Blue Hose fall to 5-18 on the season and 1-11 in the Big South, while the Bucs improve to 8-15, 4-8.

Players of the Game

Jo’Vontae Millner led PC in the loss with 19 points, while Ed Drew recorded an 18-point, 10-rebound double-double, his second this season. Millner shot 6-of-13 from the field and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Drew went 8-for-16 from the field and 2-for-4 from the line while tying his season high with three steals.

Charleston Southern was paced by Christian Keeling’s 22 points. The freshman guard shot 6-for-16 from the field, including 1-for-4 from deep, and was a perfect 9-for-9 from the charity stripe. He pulled down nine boards and added an assist.

Stat of the Game

Charleston Southern attempted 37 three-pointers on the night, including 22 in the first half. It marks the most three-point field goal attempts by an opponent this season, surpassing William & Mary’s 34 attempts back on November 19.

How It Happened

Austin Venable opened the scoring with a jumper from the top of the key. The Bucs responded with back-to-back three-pointers from Raemond Robinson and Antwan Maxwell to kick off an 11-0 run. Ruben Arroyo ended PC’s drought with a layup, but CSU got another pair of deep balls to fall. After an Armel Tete jumper, Patrick Wallace made his second three-pointer for the Bucs to make it 20-6 at the 13:11 mark.

Both teams traded baskets throughout the remainder of the opening half. PC converted 3-for-3 from the field and Drew got a charity shot to fall as the Blue Hose narrowed the gap to 26-21 with 5:25 left in the first half. Darius Moore converted a pair of free-throws, but the hosts held the Blue Hose scoreless over the final 4:21 and the Bucs went into the break with a 31-23 lead.

PC shot 10-for-15 (40.0 percent) from the field, 0-for-8 (0.0 percent) from long range, and 3-for-4 (75.0 percent) from the line in the first half.

CSU’s Javis Howard went to the line and made 1-of-2 charity shots to start the second half. The teams traded baskets before Moore connected from deep to pull PC to within 38-32 with 15:28 to play. After the Bucs scored five straight, Millner scored a layup and converted a pair of charity shots to make it 43-36. Moore made a long jumper to cap off the 6-0 run that took the teams down to the 11:59 media timeout.

CSU got into a scoring drought midway through the second half. Millner earned a hard-fought basket in the paint and Arroyo followed with an uncontested layup to make it 49-44. The Bucs got a three-pointer from Wallace, but Millner sank a pair of free-throws to cut the CSU lead to 52-50 at the 5:11 mark. The freshman guard then evened the game at 54-54, driving down the lane and getting the layup to fall. The Bucs took back control with a pair of baskets, but a Drew layup at the :36 mark kept it close. PC was forced to send Robinson to the line, and the red-shirt senior went 1-for- from the line. Moore then knotted up the score with a long-range shot from the corner and CSU couldn’t make a final shot as the teams went to overtime.

After Charleston Southern pulled ahead 64-62, Millner made an old-fashioned three-point play to give PC its first lead since the opening minute of the game. The lead would be short-lived though as the Bucs made a shot from long range. After PC sent Armel Potter to the line and the guard missed both shots, Dillard looked to tie the game but was called for a charge and fouled out. Keeling made two trips to the line and converted all four charity shots as Charleston Southern held on for the 71-65 win.

Notables

– Also finishing in double-digit scoring was Moore with 14 points. The sophomore guard shot 5-for-13 from the floor, including 2-for-7 from deep, and 2-for-2 from the line. Moore added three assists and a steal and tied his season high in minutes with 44.

– Arroyo tallied a season-high eight rebounds on the night. The junior forward bested his previous mark of seven boards in games at Tennessee and at Winthrop. Additionally, Arroyo set a new season high with four assists.

– The Blue Hose shot 22-of-63 (41.3 percent) from the field, 2-of-16 (12.5 percent) from beyond the arc, and 11-of-13 (84.6 percent) from the line.

– PC held the advantage in points in the paint (40-8) and fast-break points (2-0). The game featured three ties and three lead changes.

Up Next

The Blue Hose return home to host High Point on Thursday, February 9 in a 7 p.m. ET conference game at the Templeton Center.