SC GOP chairman won’t seek 3rd term at helm

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – The chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party says he will not seek a third term at the helm.

Chairman Matt Moore made the announcement on Saturday.

Moore’s current term ends with the state GOP convention on May 13, and he said he plans to serve the remainder of his term. He was originally elected in June 2013 and re-elected at the 2015 convention, where he captured 83 percent of the vote.

Moore started with the state GOP as executive director in 2011.

In a letter to party members, Moore said with so many changes in state and national politics, he felt now was the time to hand over the chairman’s position to someone new. He said he would remain committed to the party and serve in any way possible.

More stories you may like on 7News

Ruling on executive order could allow Zinouri faster re-entry to U.S. With the recent objection to President Trump’s travel ban by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Federal Judge(s), those with visas…

Homeland Security suspends travel ban The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

National Championship Trophy viewing for fans in Clemson The Clemson National Championship Trophy will be making another public appearance Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bi-Lo in Clemson.

Asheville PD looking into actions of officer who brought rifle to call The Asheville Police Department is investigating after an officer showed up to a call with an assault style rifle.

New Greenville police substation hopes to build trust in community With the creation of the new “zones,” police have opened a substation at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center. Officers started moving into…