Teacher masters 100 unique handshakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s not your typical welcome to class, but it sure is entertaining.

Jerusha Willenborg is a teacher at Mueller Elementary School in Wichita, and she’s the master of handshakes. In fact, she’d has one for each of her students.

Willenborg says it all started last year when she told her kids if they wanted to leave, they had to giver her a high-five or knuckles. Now, she’s turned it into a part of class everyone enjoys.

“It builds that relationship,” said Willenborg. “It’s just between me and them and it’s special, so they make it up and then other kids want one. If they need help, I make it up, but I say you teach me, and I will learn it. ”

“My teacher is a great role model for people,” said Chris, one of Wiilenborg’s students.

So far, the teacher has about 100 unique handshakes. She says she remembers them by her students’ faces.

More stories you may like on 7News

Ruling on executive order could allow Zinouri faster re-entry to U.S. With the recent objection to President Trump’s travel ban by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Federal Judge(s), those with visas…

Homeland Security suspends travel ban The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

National Championship Trophy viewing for fans in Clemson The Clemson National Championship Trophy will be making another public appearance Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bi-Lo in Clemson.

Asheville PD looking into actions of officer who brought rifle to call The Asheville Police Department is investigating after an officer showed up to a call with an assault style rifle.

New Greenville police substation hopes to build trust in community With the creation of the new “zones,” police have opened a substation at the Phillis Wheatley Community Center. Officers started moving into…