Winston Churchill’s great-grandson visits the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The relative of a World War II hero made his way to Greenville this weekend.

That’s right, the great-grandson of Winston Churchill is visiting the Upstate.

Jonathan Sandys is in town to speak at the South Carolina Rotary district conference at the Greenville Marriott.

His book, “God and Churchill,” explores his journey to learn about his great-grandfather and what he found out along the way.

“I believe that this is the last bit of new evidence to come out on my great-grandfather. And it is very important evidence that proves that Churchill not only had faith in God. But he was right, he claimed that God protected him and directed him throughout his life and indeed throughout the second world war,” Sandys said.

Sandys lives in Texas and travels around the country to talk about his book and his great-grandfather’s legacy.

