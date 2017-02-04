Woman quit job days before winning $3.3M lottery

DENVER, Colo. (KXRM) — The Aurora woman who won a $3.3 million jackpot last Friday was still in shock when she came into the Denver claims office a week later, according to state lottery officials.

Identified only by her first name, Yahnique, the big winner purchased the winning ticket at King Soopers located at 1155 South Havana in Aurora.

The winning numbers were 10-14-25-30-31-32. Her total earnings? $3,312,287.

Yahnique had just resigned from her job as a certified nursing assistant.

“My last day was January 17, but I didn’t have anything lined up yet,” she said.

Yahnique says she’s been playing the lottery for over 30 years. When she asked her husband Bruce to check the computer for the winning numbers, he said he thought it was a practical joke.

“I was highly suspicious but then I thought, there’s no way she could mock up their whole website,” said Bruce. “I mean, she knows her way around the computer. But not that well.”

The couple, who has three sons, will receive a total of 25 annuity payments.

State lottery officials say the couple has immediate plans to pay bills and make home improvements.

