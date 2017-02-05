Giraffes at Greenville Zoo pick teams for Super Bowl

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple of giraffes at the Greenville Zoo are going long and picking teams instead of leaves today.

That’s right, “Autumn” and “Miles” made their picks on who they think will win the Super Bowl tonight.

According to a post on the Greenville Zoo’s Facebook page, the giraffe family is a house divided this year.

“Autumn” is pulling for the Atlanta Falcons while “Miles” is rooting for the New England Patriots.

So far, Autumn has been 3-0 for her Super Bowl picks, and she’s got pretty high expectations for the Falcons tonight.

It might be a stretch to assume she’d be wrong this year, but Miles isn’t apologizing for voting for the opposite team. It takes him a long time to swallow his pride.

“Tatu” seems to think the outcome will be like two giraffes fighting–neck and neck–so he’s playing it safe and not choosing a team this year.

