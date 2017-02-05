How much does it cost to attend the Super Bowl?

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — A trip to the Super Bowl carries a huge price tag.

Officials say fans can expect to pay an average of $8,000 for travel, lodging and a ticket to the game.

Three fans who made the trip to Houston shared their total costs.

Travel

Chris was born and raised in New England and is a die-hard Patriots fan who now lives in Atlanta. Clearly, he wasn’t going to miss out on this one.

He said he flew into Austin, Texas. The flight was around $380 and then he rented a car and stayed with a friend.

Patricia, who has been a Pats fan for about 10 years, flew in from New York. Airline tickets for two were about $600 each.

Austin native Patrick drove up with his son, who is a huge Pats fan. He said gas for the whole trip was maybe $100.

Lodging

Luckily for Chris, he crashed at a friend’s place.

As for the other two, Patricia said she paid maybe $249.

Patrick is staying at a Marriott for about $200.

Ticket price

Chris said if and when they end up pulling the trigger, it’s going to be roughly $3,000 to $4,000 a ticket.

Patricia thinks the lowest price is $2,300, so they are going to try for $1,500.

Patrick looked at going to the game and said, “The prices were crazy. I love my son, but not that much.”

The total price tags climbed into the thousands of dollars but as Patricia said, “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”

She continued, “If you say you are going to do it, you do it once and you have a great time and you make the most of it; and it’s like going to Disney World but better.”

More stories you may like on 7News

Rush for entry as court denies bid to reinstate travel ban Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are…

Zinouri back in the U.S., returning home Monday Nazanin Zinouri is one of the travelers that is able to now return home after being held outside of the U.S. while visiting her family in Ir…

Homeland Security suspends travel ban The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

National Championship Trophy viewing for fans in Clemson The Clemson National Championship Trophy will be making another public appearance Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bi-Lo in Clemson.

Asheville PD looking into actions of officer who brought rifle to call The Asheville Police Department is investigating after an officer showed up to a call with an assault style rifle.