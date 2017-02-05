ICYMI: Todd Summers reenacts Super Bowl 51

(WSPA) – Who needs Tom Brady or Matt Ryan when you have Todd Summers?!

If you somehow missed the big game tonight, do not fret! We’ve got you covered.

Our very own Todd Summers reenacted some of the highlights from tonight’s game… and may have performed better than the all-stars themselves.

But we’ll let you decide.

