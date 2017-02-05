Marching On summit held at Furman University

Related Coverage Hundreds rally in rain at Greenville Women’s march

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Women’s march on Washington moves forward in the Upstate. Hundreds of men and women met at Furman University Sunday for a Marching On Summit.

The WREN Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network provided training on advocacy and how legislation and government agencies work. Groups from Women’s Marches across the state two weeks ago were there. They were also joined by state representative Chandra Dillard, who spoke about the most effective ways to talk to lawmakers.

The speakers urged women to speak up for what they need, like equal pay, maternal health and better health education in schools.

“We don’t have a lot of representation in terms of house members or senators and that’s why it is especially important that our voices are heard, so their interests and rights can be represented,” said Eme Crawford, WREN Director of Communications and Learning.

Another WREN Summit will be held in Columbia in April that will focus on poverty for women in South Carolina. For more information about WREN and the summits, go to their website www.scwren.org.