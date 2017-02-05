New England makes come-back, beats Falcons in OT, 34-28

HOUSTON, TX (WSPA) – The New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 Sunday night.

The game went into overtime and the final score was 34 to 28.

This is quarterback Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl win.

More stories you may like on 7News

Rush for entry as court denies bid to reinstate travel ban Visa holders from seven majority-Muslim countries who were turned away from the United States due to President Donald Trump’s travel ban are…

Zinouri back in the U.S., returning home Monday Nazanin Zinouri is one of the travelers that is able to now return home after being held outside of the U.S. while visiting her family in Ir…

Homeland Security suspends travel ban The Department of Homeland Security said Saturday it has suspended all actions to implement President Donald Trump’s immigration order.

National Championship Trophy viewing for fans in Clemson The Clemson National Championship Trophy will be making another public appearance Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Bi-Lo in Clemson.

Asheville PD looking into actions of officer who brought rifle to call The Asheville Police Department is investigating after an officer showed up to a call with an assault style rifle.