Sibley Scores Career High 32 Points; Furman Holds Off The Citadel, 99-91

Charleston, S.C. (Furman SID) — Junior Devin Sibley poured in a career-high 32 points and senior Kris Acox added 19 points and 11 rebounds to power Furman to a 99-91 victory over The Citadel on Saturday afternoon at McAlister Fieldhouse in Charleston, S.C.

The victory improved first place Furman to 16-8 overall and 9-2 in the Southern Conference. It marked the Paladins’ first six-game winning streak since December of 2001 and their first six-game winning streak in league play since the 1979-80 season.

Sibley drained his first seven shots, including four from behind the three-point arc, to score 20 first half points. The Paladins shot 61.8% as a team in the opening 20 minutes to build a 57-40 advantage at the intermission.

A layup by Acox and consecutive treys from Sibley, Daniel Fowler and John Davis III helped Furman reel off 11 straight points to begin the second half as they extended the lead to 68-40 with under 18 minutes remaining. The Citadel (9-16, 2-10 SoCon) cut the Furman lead down to 16 points with under seven minutes left and threatened to steal the game by going on a 21-8 run that trimmed the Paladin cushion to 91-88 on Quayson Williams’ three-pointer with 1:30 to go.

Acox and Sibley answered the Bulldog rally with each draining a pair of free throws and Fowler netted four points in the final 35 seconds to seal the season sweep of The Citadel.

Furman shot 55.9% for the game, made good on 13-of-24 three-point tries and drained 20-of-24 free throw attempts. The Paladins, who scored their most points versus an NCAA Division I opponent since scoring 103 at Charleston Southern in December of 1993, held a 42-32 rebounding edge and registered 22 assists on 33 field goals.

Sibley hit 9-of-16 shots, including 5-of-8 from long range, and made 9-of-10 free throw attempts. Acox hit on 7-of-10 shots to notch his seventh double-double of the season and third in the last four games. Fowler added 13 points and six assists, while freshman Jordan Lyons finished with 11 points.

Ezekiel Balogun totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Citadel players in double figures. Warren Sledge and Williams tallied 17 and 15 points, respectively, while Frankie Johnson added 14. Zane Najdawi finished with 10 points for the Bulldogs, who scored 21 points off 17 Furman turnovers and shot 44.6%.

Furman returns home to host Chattanooga on Thursday, February 9, and Samford on Saturday, February 11, at Timmons Arena. Tickets for both games are on sale at FurmanPaladins.com and at the Timmons Arena Box Office.