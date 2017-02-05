Souper Bowl: How to help those in need during the big game

(WSPA) – It’s time for the Super Bowl, which means it’s also time for the Souper Bowl.

According to their website, the Souper Bowl of Caring “empowers youth and unites communities around the time of the Big Game to help those in need.”

So far, the organization has collected over $3,000,000 in cash and food items this year.

If you want to take part in the Souper Bowl, you can collect food and money at your own football party tonight.

But time is running out, so click here to register, and submit how much you collected online by midnight.

