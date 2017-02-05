USC Upstate Falls at Kennesaw St., 84-79

Kennesaw, Ga. (USC Upstate SID) – Malik Moore scored a team-high 21 points for the Spartans but was not enough as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team fell to the Kennesaw State Owls 84-79 in ASUN action Saturday afternoon from the KSU Convocation Center.

Upstate falls to 15-11 on the season and 5-4 in conference play, while Kennesaw State improves to 11-14 overall and 5-4 in the league.

Moore finished just shy of a double-double after also leading the team with eight rebounds, and led three players in double-figures along with Michael Buchanan and Mike Cunningham who both had 17 points.

Kendrick Ray scored a game-high 22 points for the Owls, and was joined by James Scott (18), Aubrey Williams (17) and Nick Masterson (10). Williams contributed a double-double after grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds.

GAME BREAKDOWN

Buchanan and Josh Cuthbertson gave the Spartans an early 4-3 lead to begin the game with a pair of jumpers. The field goal by Cuthbertson with 16:35 left put Upstate in front by one.

Kennesaw State followed with a 7-0 run over the next two minutes and went in front 10-4 at the 14:27 mark on a layup from Williams. Williams kept the Owls ahead by six two minutes later when his jumper made the score 12-6.

Upstate was able to trim its deficit down to two points twice over the course of 1:20 before Kennesaw State extended its lead back to six, 20-14, with 8:15 remaining on a free throw by Scott.

Buchanan answered by scoring the next five points for the Spartans and got them to within one, 20-19, at the 7:24 mark on his 3-point play.

After Buchanan’s layup with 5:49 to go put the score at 27-24, the Owls used a 9-0 run that covered nearly four minutes to go ahead by double-digits at 36-24 with 1:23 remaining on a dunk from Ray.

Kennesaw State took its largest lead of the game at 38-25 with 29 seconds left before intermission on Ray’s layup.

Moore connected on a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to send Upstate into halftime trailing 38-28.

The Spartans saw Moore and Jure Span team up for a pair of 3-pointers to start the second half and quickly cut the KSU lead down to 40-36 less than two minutes into the period.

The Owls then went back in front by nine, 45-36, with 16:43 to go after Ray scored five straight points on a jumper and 3-pointer.

Over the next three minutes, Upstate got as close as three points twice but Kennesaw State responded to push its lead back to seven, 56-49, on a layup by Williams.

The Spartans stayed within striking distance over the following five minutes by cutting the Owls lead down to two points twice during that stretch. Moore’s layup with 6:02 remaining made the score 63-61.

Kennesaw State would then go on a 12-3 run that took up almost four minutes as Kosta Jankovic capped the run with a layup and gave KSU a 75-64 lead at the 2:19 mark.

Upstate only got as close as five points over the last two minutes of the game as both teams combined for 13 points at the free throw line.

Moore’s layup with 10 seconds left put the final score at 84-79.

BY THE NUMBERS

The Spartans finished the game shooting 44.4 percent (28-of-63) that was highlighted by a 55.9 percent (19-of-34) mark in the second half. Upstate also made five of its 10 3-point attempts during that half.

Kennesaw State had a team field goal percentage of 48.5 percent (32-for-66) for the game.

The Owls held a 41-32 advantage in rebounds while the Spartans led 41-35 in points in the paint.

Moore and Buchanan both made seven field goals, while Moore and Cunningham connected on five free throws.

Cuthbertson, Cunningham and Ramel Thompkins each dished out three assists, while Thompkins added two blocks.

Ray was 8-of-16 shooting for Kennesaw State and Tyler Hooker led all players with six assists.

The lead changed hands a total of three times in the contest.

UP NEXT

Upstate wraps up its three-game road trip next week beginning on Thursday, February 9 at 7 p.m. against Jacksonville.