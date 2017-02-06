1 dead after crash near Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – A 23-year-old man has died after his truck crashed off of Abercrombie Road near Fountain Inn.

The Laurens County coroner says James McKelvey died Monday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to Highway Patrol, McKelvey’s truck ran off of the right side of the road and overturned Sunday afternoon.

They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

