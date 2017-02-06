1 dead after crash near Fountain Inn

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
generic crash accident wreck

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – A 23-year-old man has died after his truck crashed off of Abercrombie Road near Fountain Inn.

The Laurens County coroner says James McKelvey died Monday afternoon at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

According to Highway Patrol, McKelvey’s truck ran off of the right side of the road and overturned Sunday afternoon.

They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s