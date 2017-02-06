Butterfly Foundation offers culinary training

The Butterfly Foundation is recruiting students for their Culinary Job Training class which begins February 7.

The program prepares unemployed, underemployed, previously incarcerated and homeless adults for careers in the food service industry.

The program lasts from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Tuesday through Friday but there is limited space

The class includes uniforms books/supplies as well as field trips and the chance to meet and get training from professional chefs.

For program details contact: Stacy Harmon (864)582-4146 x 104