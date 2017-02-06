Clemson man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say a Clemson man downloaded and distributed child pornography on the Internet.

Jeremy Brian Crowe, 37, has been arrested in connection to two charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Sunday.

Crowe is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.