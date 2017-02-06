Clemson man charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Jeremy Crowe (Source: Pickens Co. Detention Center)
Jeremy Crowe (Source: Pickens Co. Detention Center)

PICKENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities say a Clemson man downloaded and distributed child pornography on the Internet.

Jeremy Brian Crowe, 37, has been arrested in connection to two charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Monday.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Sunday.

Crowe is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s