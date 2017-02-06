Dad and son robbed man on Christmas Day, deputies say

McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) — Sheriff’s deputies say a father and son robbed a man and did not allow the victim or his teen daughter to leave on Christmas Day.

Ray Jackson “Tre” Welch III, 26, has been charged with second-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking and entering, according to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies looked Monday morning for Welch’s father, 55-year-old Ray Jackson “Jackie” Welch Jr., before he turned himself in on the same charges.

Father and son went to a home on Triple R Drive armed with a gun and brass knuckles and robbed a man of money and a television, according to deputies. The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was also at the home at the time of the crimes.

A spokeswoman with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are charged with kidnapping because the victims were not allowed to leave the residence.