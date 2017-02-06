Easley family’s loved one buried without them knowing

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Easley family is upset after they say their loved one was buried without them knowing. However, the Greenville funeral home staff says they’re the ones who are the victims.

Wanda Gonzalez says her mother, Irene Hood, died January 4th, and she reached out to Palmetto Mortuary to help with her arrangements.

She says she and the director came up with a service costing around $6000. Gonzalez was supposed to come up with half and then be on a payment plan for the rest.

“She didn’t have no insurance, so I told him, it’ll take me awhile,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez had an e-mail thread that showed where the funeral home gave the family a payment extension until February 3rd, almost a month from the time Hood died. However, on Thursday, the family says they received an e-mail from the funeral home alerting them Hood had been buried earlier that day.

“If he had waited until Friday, he would’ve got his money,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez says the funeral home was supposed to let them know before they buried Hood but says there was no communication. Although, a funeral home representative says there was.

“I feel like I’ve got a hole in my heart because I didn’t get to say my goodbye in her casket,” Gonzalez said.

The funeral home representative said they did the right thing by burying Hood in the plot she chose at the cost of the mortuary.

“Yeah, he might had his heart in the right place, but it’s just unreal that he would do that without contacting the family,” Gonzalez said.

Palmetto Mortuary said they had to bury Hood when they had time in their schedule. In an e-mail, the director told the family, he paid nearly $1000 of his own money to make the burial happen.

The family says the situation is hurtful at an already tough time.

“I don’t want to go up there and put flowers on her grave because I don’t know if she’s there or not,” Gonzalez said.

The funeral home says it’s only illegal to cremate a person without permission.